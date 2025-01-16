Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Sudini Jaipal Reddy on His Birth Anniversary
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to the late Sudini Jaipal Reddy on his birth anniversary at his official residence in Delhi. Remembering the leader's significant role in the formation of Telangana, the CM highlighted Jaipal Reddy's steadfast commitment to ethical values throughout his political journey, which spanned from the rural landscapes of Telangana to the national stage in Delhi.
Accompanying the Chief Minister were Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar, government advisor Shabbir Ali, MLAs Gaddam Vinod and Ram Mohan Reddy, and several other leaders who gathered to honor the memory of Jaipal Reddy, recognizing his invaluable contributions to the state and nation.
The event served as a solemn reminder of the enduring legacy of Jaipal Reddy, a leader who championed the cause of Telangana and stood as a beacon of integrity in public life.