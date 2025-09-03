CM Revanth Vows to Transform Palamuru with Focus on Education, Health, and Irrigation

Mahabubnagar: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday promised to transform Palamuru into a symbol of prosperity by giving top priority to education, health, and irrigation, while ensuring that the government allocates maximum funds for the district’s development.

Speaking at the furnace lighting ceremony of SGD Corning Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Joint Venture at Vemula village in Musapet mandal, the CM said the region, once infamous for poverty and migration, would soon be recognized as a hub of industries, universities, and irrigation projects. Ministers Vakkiti Srihari, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy were present at the event.

“Palamuru will no longer be remembered as the land of migration. In the coming years, it will stand tall before the nation and the world as a shining example of progress in education, industry, and agriculture,” the CM said to thunderous applause.

Revanth Reddy lashed out at previous governments for neglecting the district by leaving irrigation projects like Palamuru–Ranga Reddy, Jurala, and Nettempadu incomplete. He recalled that though Sonia Gandhi sanctioned Palamuru University, it was never developed beyond a PG college. Stressing that education is the key to ending migration, he announced major initiatives including Engineering, Law, Degree Colleges, and IIIT for Palamuru.

The CM also unveiled a massive plan to establish Young India Integrated Residential Schools in all 14 constituencies of the undivided district, with an outlay of ₹2,800 crore, ensuring quality education for SC, ST, BC, and minority students. In addition, 14 advanced training centers will be set up to provide skill development and job opportunities in India and abroad. “From Palamuru, not just engineers and doctors, but IAS and IPS officers will emerge to serve the nation,” he declared.

On irrigation, Revanth Reddy assured speedy completion of pending projects through green channel funding. He criticized the opposition for blocking the Udandapur project in the Green Tribunal and directed officials to ensure transparent land acquisition with fair compensation for farmers.

The CM also underlined the importance of industrial growth and healthcare expansion in Mahabubnagar, stating that the district is poised to emerge as a hub for new industries, creating jobs for local youth.

Concluding his address, the CM said education and irrigation would be the two pillars that change the destiny of Palamuru. “As a son of this soil, it is my moral duty to transform this land. If we obstruct development for political reasons, we will only harm our own future,” he remarked.