CM Revanth’s new Camp Office to get high security features

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s new Camp Office will be equipped with high security devices along the compound wall. The state government has decided to construct the new camp office for the Chief Minister at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (Dr MCR HRD Institute) with high security features along with the wall at a cost of about Rs 9 crore.

The compound wall will have watchtowers, concertina wire on the top of the wall, heavy gates, furniture, security arrangements, approach ramp, construction of a road on the west side to reach the VVIP guest house there. All these things are expected to be provided at the new camp office.

The Roads & Buildings Department has invited tenders for the construction of the Chief Minister's Camp Office. The deadline for submitting applications for the work worth Rs 9.08 crore is March 4. The R&B Department officials will examine the technical bids on the last day and finalize the company. The officials have set a deadline of two years to complete all the work mentioned in the tender.