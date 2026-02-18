CM to take part in two global events in Mumbai, New Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will participate in two major international events in Mumbai and New Delhi on February 18 and 19.

The Chief Minister left for Mumbai from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, at 8 pm on Tuesday. He will take part in the three-day ‘Mumbai Climate Week–2026’ being held in Mumbai from February 17 to 19.

Revanth Reddy is attending the event at the special invitation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During the ‘Mumbai Climate Week International Conference’, the Chief Minister is expected to highlight Telangana’s achievements in development, Hyderabad’s rapid urban progress, and the State government’s governance initiatives in protecting environment, Green Energy and sustainable development.

The conference is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex and is co-hosted by the Government of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

After attending the Mumbai event, the Chief Minister will leave for New Delhi the same day. On February 19, he will participate in the ‘India AI Impact Summit–2026’ in the national capital.

On the same day, Revanth Reddy will also attend the Congress high command’s review meeting convened by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Senior leaders including Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal is expected to participate.

From Telangana, senior Ministers, the TPCC president and the AICC in-charge general secretary will attend the review meeting, which will focus on the party’s organisational and governance matters in the State.