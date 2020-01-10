Collector Ayesha Masrat Khanam warns against littering

Tandur: District Collector Ayesha Masrat Khanam has warned that fine will be levied if anyone found littering garbage in open areas.

The Collector, along with RDO Venu Madhav, visited Gymgurthi, Gouthampur and Allapur villages on Wednesday. She said that according to the Panchat Raj act, a penalty of Rs 1000 would be levied if dry or wet garbage was found in open areas. "Steps are being taken to set up dumping yard, burial ground and nursery in every village," she added.

Masrat Khanam called upon everyone to keep their surroundings clean. She was annoyed when found drinking water was going waste from a tap in Gouthampur. She explained the villagers about the importance of water conserveration.

Later, she visited a school near Allapur and interacted with the students. She distributed dictionaries to Class X students of government school. She directed teachers to follow the syllabus with an action plan.