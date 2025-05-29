Live
Collector calls for speedy procurement of paddy
Nirmal: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has instructed officials to ensure transparent and hassle-free procurement of paddy. She conducted a...
She conducted a surprise inspection of the paddy procurement centers at Sarangapur and Jam on Wednesday.
She personally inspected the weighing and loading process of the paddy. She instructed officials to immediately purchase the remaining paddy and transport it to the mills. She suggested that 20 additional labourers be recruited at each center in addition to the existing porters to expedite the procurement process.
She assured the farmers that even the paddy soaked due to untimely rains will be purchased to the last grain. She said that there should be no misconceptions about the purchase of paddy and that all farmers will be purchased.
At Jam paddy procurement centre, she warned rice millers of action after receiving complaints from farmers who stated that the millers were cutting the paddy. She instructed officials to weigh the paddy without any cuts and immediately transport it to the mills.
Additional Collector (Revenue) Kishore Kumar, District Civil Supplies Officer Kiran Kumar, District Manager Sudhakar, Tehsildar Sridevi, officials and others participated in these inspections.