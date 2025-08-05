Collector Conducts Surprise Visit to Anganwadi Center, Emphasizes Timely Nutrition and Child Welfare

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized the importance of ensuring timely delivery of nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and young children through Anganwadi centers.

On Tuesday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection at the Anganwadi center located in Ganjipet area of Gadwal town. During the visit, he interacted with staff and inquired about the services being provided to the children and mothers at the center. He also engaged children in learning English alphabets and appreciated their responses, stating that the goal should be to enable every child to confidently participate and learn.

The Collector stressed the importance of providing quality foundational education to children to strengthen their early learning. He personally checked the height and weight of the children, advising staff to pay special attention to those showing signs of undernutrition.

He examined the mobile application used for data entry and directed the Anganwadi teacher to ensure accurate and systematic recording of information as per guidelines. Highlighting the importance of preventing nutritional deficiencies such as SAM (Severe Acute Malnutrition) and MAM (Moderate Acute Malnutrition), he instructed that children be given a balanced and adequate diet to maintain good health.

Further, the Collector urged regular updates on nutrition-related information using the Poshan Tracker and NHFS (National Health and Family Survey) mobile apps. He also emphasized continuous monitoring of the health of pregnant women and educating them on the importance of nutritional intake during pregnancy.

He instructed that all necessary amenities including proper food, hygiene, and basic facilities be maintained to ensure that children at Anganwadi centers do not face any hardships. The centers must be run efficiently and effectively for the well-being of all beneficiaries.

Anganwadi teachers Razia, Lakshmi, and Narasimha, among others, participated in the program.