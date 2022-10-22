Collector for special focus on 'Tholimettu'

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sheikh Yasmin Basha has directed the education department officials to pay special attention to the success of 'Tholimettu' programme.

During a visit to Vallabh Nagar Primary School and Chityala Primary School on Friday, she said the programme was being conducted to improve the educational standards of students studying in government primary schools in the district. She suggested ensuring minimum standards of children in a fun-filled environment by involving children in various activities. She directed the teachers to identify the lagging students and hold special classes for them. She suggested imparting education by way of telling stories to get children's attention. She said there should be visible improvements in children by March 2023.

Later, she visited Chityala Primary School and expressed her satisfaction with the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme. She was impressed with the development and urged special attention to the students who are weak in studies.