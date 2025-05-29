Collector Jitesh V Patil takes wife to govt hospital for delivery

Kothagudem: If given an option, even the poorest in the country would opt for a good private hospital instead of a government one. But upending the narrative, a district Collector went straight to a government hospital for his wife’s delivery. The message to the masses is hopefully delivered too.

At 10 am of Wednesday, Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Jitesh V Patil’s wife Sradha Patil gave birth to a boy at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Palvoncha.

Doctor Ravikumar informed that it was second issue of district Collector Jitesh V Patil couple. The baby boy is healthy, he informed .

Speaking to media, District Collector Jitesh V Patil conveyed special thanks to the heath team on this occasion. He expressed happiness and said it was a luck delivered baby boy in the Kothagudem district. The Collector gave message to people on Government health services after the D Anudeep who served Collector in earlier, his wife delivered in Bhadrachalam Area Hospital. The IAS officer VP Gautham wife also delivered in Government Area Hospital Bhadrachalam when he was PO ITDA. IPS officer Sunil Dutt wife also delivered in Kothagudem government hospital. The young IAS and IPS officers who inspired to people and setting as examples on Government health services.

Health minister D Rajanarasimhs and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy while congratulating the couple, lauded them for opting for a government hospital.