Collector orders action against fake seeds

Khanapur: Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav strict action be taken against fake seeds in the district, continuous inspections be conducted in seed shops, and immediate response be taken to prevent damage to farmers.

In a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday, the Collector urged for coordination between departments is necessary on key issues in the development of Nirmal district.

She said that 32 child laborers have been identified so far as part of Operation Muskan, and 19 cases have been registered. She said that children should be admitted to government hostels, cases should be registered against the owners and business licenses should be cancelled.

Abhilasha ordered that medical officers pay special attention to the illegal activities of RMPs and cases should be registered against those who provide treatment against the rules. So far, 51 cases have been registered under the implementation of the SC and ST Act, compensation has been paid in 39 cases and 12 cases are in various stages, the Collector said. He ordered to take strong steps with the aim of making Nirmal district drug-free.

It was revealed that 73 cases have been registered so far, 145 people have been arrested and 525 kg 305 grams of ganja have been seized. She especially ordered villagers of Kadtal and Son to take strong measures to prevent accidents on the National Highway routes within the limits of other villages.