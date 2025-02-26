Collector reviews arrangement for conduct of Inter exams

Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah, along with Additional Collector Shyamala Devi, held a meeting with relevant department officials at the Collectorate meeting hall to review the arrangements and conduct of the upcoming Intermediate exams. The exams are scheduled to be held from March 5 to 25, with a total of 18,880 students expected to attend. Thirty-one examination centers have been set up.

To ensure smooth conduct of the exams, all necessary arrangements should be completed, including transportation facilities for students from rural areas, the Collector said, adding that the RTC officials are instructed to run buses as per exam timings. The TRANSCO SE was advised to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the exams. Timely delivery of question papers to the centers should be ensured.

Postal officials were directed to handle the transportation of question papers carefully, and medical camps were arranged.

It was made clear that cell phones would not be allowed at the examination centers. Students were advised to reach their allotted centers well before the exam time. Authorities were asked to work in coordination to avoid any issues and ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. Section 144 would be implemented at the centers, and police arrangements were to be made meticulously. Strict surveillance squads, including sitting squads and flying squads, were instructed to prevent copying and to ensure peaceful conduct of the exams. The meeting was attended by DSP Jeevan Reddy, DEO Ravinder, District Education Officer Praneeth, and other officials from various departments, including Ganesh, Dhanraj, and Srinivas from the examinations department.