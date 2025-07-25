Collector Santosh Orders Swift Action on Indiramma Housing Scheme — Warns Officials Over Delays

Gadwal: Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has issued strict orders to officials to work with sincerity and urgency at the field level to ensure visible progress in the construction of Indiramma housing units.

The Collector conducted a review meeting on the progress of the Indiramma housing scheme on Friday at the IDOC Conference Hall. During the meeting, he expressed serious concern over the slow pace of construction, stating that although 7,000 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned in the district, only 543 houses have reached the basement level so far.

He emphasized that any form of lethargy in executing the housing project will not be tolerated. Despite regular reviews and clear directions aimed at achieving set targets, the Collector noted that some officials were acting negligently, which would no longer be accepted. He warned that stringent action will be taken against officials failing to deliver tangible progress in housing construction.

Key Directions from the Collector:

The district should strive to be among the top 10 districts in the state in implementing the housing scheme.

Panchayat Secretaries, Assistant Engineers (AEs), and Ward Officers were instructed to visit the construction sites, monitor progress, and motivate beneficiaries to expedite construction.

Immediate marking of house sites, commencement of basement work, and uploading of photographs during each visit were mandated.

Construction status must be updated regularly, ensuring complete transparency and real-time tracking.

The required sand and soil for housing construction will be available in all mandals from Monday, ensuring no material shortages delay the work.

All Municipal towns and Gram Panchayats are to complete online registration of beneficiary details on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin portal.

Additional Topics Discussed:

As part of the Vanamahotsavam (Tree Plantation) campaign, the Collector called for collective efforts to plant saplings in the district to meet pre-set targets. Department-wise responsibilities were assigned, and officials were directed to complete plantation drives in Municipal and Gram Panchayat limits.

With the ongoing rains in the district, the Collector stressed the importance of maintaining public hygiene to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. Officials were asked to ensure that water does not stagnate on roads or in potholes, which could become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease vectors.

Meeting Participants:

Additional Collector Narsing Rao

Special Deputy Collector Srinivasa Rao

AD Mines Venkata Ramana

Housing PD Kashinath

MPDOs from all mandals

Municipal officials

This high-level review signals the administration's strong commitment to both affordable housing for the poor and environmental and public health safety through coordinated governance and accountability.