Collector’s commitment to improved civic services

Bhongir: As part of the ‘Palle Bata’ programme, Yadadri Bhongir District Collector Hanumanth Rao, along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Gangadhar, conducted a surprise inspection in Iskilla village, Ramannapet Mandal, at 5:30 am on Monday.

The Collector first verified the presence of Mandal-level officials before assessing key civic services. He inquired about electricity supply, learning from the AE that the village had nine transformers. He also checked the Primary Health Centre (PHC) location and the status of lactating mothers and EDD cases, finding that eight such cases were reported.

During his visit to the government high school, the MEO confirmed 109 student enrollments. The Collector took strict action against open garbage dumping by issuing notices and instructing the Panchayat Secretary to ensure immediate cleanup.

While interacting with villagers, he reviewed ration rice, electricity, and gas subsidy distribution. Upon learning that a villager lacked a gas connection, he directed them to apply via MeeSeva and instructed Civil Supplies officials to expedite the process.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme benefits were confirmed, and drainage concerns led to directives for an estimate and resolution plan. Villagers also requested a community hall and better transportation, prompting the Collector to direct the RTC Regional Manager to arrange bus services. At the Anganwadi centre, he ensured nutritional support for children and lactating mothers. Addressing employment concerns, he verified MGNREGA wage disbursement and directed the Revenue Inspector to resolve ration card discrepancies.