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Committed to protect govt lands, says minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy
In Short
The state government will not leave any stone unturned in protecting govt land as it has recently received favourable judgments in several land cases, said Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.
The state government will not leave any stone unturned in protecting govt land as it has recently received favourable judgments in several land cases, said Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.
"The Supreme Court has given us a favourable judgment in 400 acres of land in Kanche Gachibowli and we have also received favourable judgment in Miyapur," Ponguleti told reporters in Hyderabad on Friday.
He added that the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been paying special attention to cases where there is a dispute on land which has been lingering for decades. The government has been working with coordination between Revenue Department, Law Department and government counsel to resolve these cases.
"We have made sure to thoroughly go through documents and history books on land and revenue to ensure that our claims are correct. The govt land belongs to the people of Telangana and we cannot stand any encroachments," he said.
"The work done by revenue officers and legal experts has been commendable. We will continue to protect the land for the future generations."
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