Cong deploys 20 corporation chairmen as booth-level incharges

Hyderabad: Aspart of strategy to win the Jubilee Hills bypoll, the Congress party has decided to strengthen the organisation at the booth level. The incharges allotted over a dozen booths each to ensure the voters are mobilised from grassroots.

During the review meeting attended by Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao and Vivek Venkatswamy and other incharges, it was decided that a party workers meeting be held on August 26, as part of efforts. This will be attended by PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, on the conclusion of his 2nd leg of Janahita Padayatra.

According to party sources, to ensure victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, the Congress has assigned responsibility to about 20 Corporation chairmen as booth-level incharges. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkataswamy and Thummala Nageshwar Rao are overseeing the campaign in the constituency. “We have been assigned between 15 to 20 booths each, as part of strengthening the organisation. As part of strategy streamlining efforts towards ensuring win in the bypoll workers meeting is being organised on August 20,” said chairman of one of the Corporations to The Hans India.

Mahesh Goud to take part in party workers meeting in Jubilee Hills The PCC has attached at least seven Corporation chairmen to each of the Ministers, who were given responsibility during a meeting held at Thummala’s residence in Jubilee Hills, earlier this month. While Vivek is leading a team of eight, Ponnam and Thummala are leading seven booth-level incharges respectively.

The PCC chief Mahesh Goud is resuming Janahita Padayatra from August 24 from Choppadandi constituency. As part of the yatra, the Congress leader who will cover several constituencies will also hold a public meeting in Jubilee Hills constituency on August 26. The padayatra will start from Choppadandi at 5 pm on August 24. After camping during the night, Mahesh Goud will conduct Shramadanam the next day, August 25 from 7 am to 9 am, along with local partymen. Later after reaching Karimnagar district party workers meeting will be held at around 10.30. Later he will resume Janahita Padayatra at 5 pm in Vardhannapet constituency.

On August 26, after camping in the Vardhannapet constituency he will conduct another day of Shramadanam followed by Warangal district workers’ meeting at 10.30 am. After completing the meeting, a party workers meeting will be held at Jubilee Hills on the same day in evening hours.