Cong leaders conduct Shramadanam

Hyderabad: As part of the third day of the first phase of the ‘Janahita’ Padayatra, Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan participated in the Shramadanam (voluntary service) programme held at Nehru Government degree college, Jogipet, Sangareddy district on Saturday.

On the occasion, they personally took part in cleanliness activities on the college premises. Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, MLA Sanjeev Reddy, and several leaders and party workers in large numbers participated in the programme. The leaders stated that the objective of Shramadanam is to instill a spirit of service among the people.