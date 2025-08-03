Cong leaders conduct Shramadanam

Live
- No farmer will be left out of Annadata Sukhibhava – PM Kisan: Collector
- Police rescue a 4-yr-old boy within hours from kidnappers
- Rescued tigress dies of septicemic shock in SV Zoo Park
- Awareness Run for Organ Donation Held in Hyderabad
- Infirmary room inaugurated at Sri Krishna Prasad Memorial HS
- Heavy inflow continues at NSP
- Royaloak Furniture opens 19th store at Ongole
- Protest rally on Aug 7 against attacks on Palestine
- CMRF cheque handed over to villager
- AESL launches scholarships worth Rs 250 cr
Highlights
s part of the third day of the first phase of the ‘Janahita’ Padayatra, Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan participated in the Shramadanam
Hyderabad: As part of the third day of the first phase of the ‘Janahita’ Padayatra, Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan participated in the Shramadanam (voluntary service) programme held at Nehru Government degree college, Jogipet, Sangareddy district on Saturday.
On the occasion, they personally took part in cleanliness activities on the college premises. Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, MLA Sanjeev Reddy, and several leaders and party workers in large numbers participated in the programme. The leaders stated that the objective of Shramadanam is to instill a spirit of service among the people.
