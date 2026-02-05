Cong playing religious politics, not BJP: Ramchander Rao

BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao launched a sharp condemnation of PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud’s allegations that the BJP was inciting communal politics in the run-up to municipal elections.

Addressing the BJP Vijay Sankalp Sammelan in Palamuru on Wednesday, pointing at the stance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Jubilee Hills rally where the slogan “Muslim is Congress, Congress is Muslim” was raised, arguing that Congress itself was indulging in religious politics.

He criticised the Congress government for failing to act against those demolishing temples and hurting Hindu sentiments, while instead branding the BJP as communal. “It is Congress that shelters religious extremists, not BJP,” Rao declared, adding that BJP was committed to protecting Sanatana Dharma and the sentiments of Hindus.

Accusing the state government of suppressing BJP workers, Rao said activists were being placed under house arrest during Congress meetings, reflecting the ruling party’s fear of the BJP’s rise. He compared Congress’s arrogance to that of BRS in past elections, predicting a similar decline.

Highlighting the BJP’s electoral record, Rao recalled victories in eight Lok Sabha seats, two Graduate MLC seats, and significant wins in gram panchayat polls, including 1,000 sarpanch positions. He asserted that these results prove the BJP’s steady growth in Telangana.

On development, Rao dismissed Congress claims about the Union Budget, clarifying that allocations for MSMEs and railways also benefit Telangana.

He accused the state government of failing in law and order, citing rising crimes and administrative lapses. Rao urged voters to support the BJP in municipal elections, promising to secure funds directly from the Prime Minister for Telangana’s development. He concluded that the massive turnout at the Sammelan was proof of the BJP’s growing strength and predicted that the party would form the government in Telangana by 2028.