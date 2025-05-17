  • Menu
Cong running commission sarkaar: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday took a jibe at the Forest Minister Konda Surekha’s comments stating that the Congress runs a ‘commission sarkaar’ and it was unfortunate this had become an open secret in Telangana with the comments of the minister.

Rama Rao said, “Many congratulations to Minister Konda Surekha garu for finally speaking some truth! Congress in Telangana runs a “commission sarkaar”, and it is unfortunate this has become an open secret in Telangana. In this 30 per cent commission government, ministers, according to their own colleague minister do not sign files without taking a hefty cut. Contractors even staged a dharna inside the Secretariat, exposing the government’s commission business.

