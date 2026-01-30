Cong stares at trouble in turncoat MLAs’ segments

The Congress leadership has stepped in to manage escalating internal friction within constituencies held by turncoat MLAs, empowering parliamentary in-charge ministers to personally distribute B-forms for the upcoming municipal elections. This strategic move aims to bypass local deadlocks where original Congress loyalists are clashing with recently joined legislators from the BRS.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud confirmed on Thursday that in-charge ministers have been granted full autonomy to finalise candidates in any segment plagued by disputes. While several BRS MLAs from areas such as Jagtial, Gadwal, Chevella, Station Ghanpur, Bhadrachalam, Banswada, and Patancheru have switched loyalties to the ruling party, the transition has not been seamless. The rivalry is particularly acute in Jagtial, where veteran leader Jeevan Reddy remains at odds with sitting MLA Sanjay Kumar. To prevent a stalemate, minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has been tasked with making the final decision on candidate selection in the area.

Under the current arrangement, the party has issued A-forms to DCC presidents, but the distribution of B-forms—the crucial document that validates a party’s official nominee—is now at the discretion of the ministers. In peaceful segments, the forms will be handed over to local MLAs or DCC chiefs as usual. However, in “troubled” zones, the ministers will hand the forms directly to the chosen candidates to ensure there is no sabotage or confusion.

The urgency of the situation is heightened by the looming January 30 deadline for nominations. Due to the tight schedule, the party has allowed multiple aspirants to file their papers initially. However, a stern warning has been issued: any member who fails to withdraw their nomination after the official candidate is finalised will face immediate disciplinary action. The final window for withdrawals closes on February 3.

While Nalgonda has already seen minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announce a first list of 45 ward candidates and a mayoral choice without incident, other regions remain volatile. To maintain order, the party established screening committees on Thursday night across 15 parliamentary constituencies to oversee the process and ensure party discipline is maintained throughout the election cycle.