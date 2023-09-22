Congress to come up with constituency-level manifestos

Hyderabad: The Telangana PCC, which is preparing the party manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls, has announced that it will prepare local manifestos at the constituency level, after undertaking a tour of districts in Telangana.

The PCC manifesto committee, which met on Thursday at Gandhi Bhavan, informed that after touring all districts it will come up with manifestos’ drafts highlighting party’s standpoint in addressing local issues. “Congress will fulfil all the promises made by it, unlike the BRS party, which deceived people after making tall promises. We are here to bring in a change,” asserted MLA D Sridhar Babu, committee chairman.

Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah dared the CM for an open debate, rather confining himself to the farmhouse, over the engulfing issues the State was facing.