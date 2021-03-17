Corona update: 247 fresh positive cases, 3 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 247 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths until 8 pm on Tuesday pushing the total tally to 3,01,769 and the fatalities to 1,659. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 2,98,009 with the recovery of 158 persons on a single day.

At present, there are 2,101 active cases out of which 716 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 60,527 tests were conducted out of which, the results of 247 came positive and the reports of 588 are pending. So far, 93,59,772 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 45 from Mancherial, 41 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 35 from Kamareddy, 29 from GHMC, 10 from Rangareddy, 7 from Sangareddy, 6 from Karimnagar, 5 each from Adilabad, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Siddipet, 4 each from Khammam, Medak, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal Urban, 3 each from Jagtial, Jangaon, Nirmal, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir, 2 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal and Komarambheem Asifabad, one each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Rajanna Sircilla and Wanaparthy.