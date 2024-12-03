CPI claims credit for rail coach factory

Warangal: CPI claimed the credit for the to-be-established rail coach factory in Kazipet. Addressing the cadres in Hanumakonda on Monday, CPI State Assistant Secretary Takkalapally Srinivas Rao recalled that they have relentlessly agitated for about four decades demanding the Centre establish a rail coach factory in the region.

“Senior CPI leaders Madata Kalidas and B R Bhagawan Das not only intensified the agitation for rail coach factory but also took an All-Party delegation to the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao,” Srinivas Rao said. He demanded both the Centre and State governments to give priority to the locals when they take up recruitment.

CPI district secretary Karre Bikshapathi, Nedunuri Jyothy, Thota Bikshapathi, Maddela Yellesh, Velpula Sarangapani, Kottepaka Ravi, Bathini Sadanandam and Maloth Shankar Naik were among others present.