CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao found fault with opposition comments
CPI Telangana State Secretary and Kothagudem MLA, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao found fault with BRS Working President and Siricilla MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) comments where the latter said that BRS, MIM, and BJP parties together have 54 MLAs and said it is not right to say like that.
Sambasiva Rao emphasized the need for the assembly to run for more days and urged the opposition to cooperate in these meetings. He also highlighted that there are pending funds from the central government that need to be addressed and advised the Congress government to avoid repeating the mistakes made by the BRS.
Sambasiva Rao also criticized the BRS and BJP MLAs for stating that they will see how long the current government will last and stated that such statements are not right. Furthermore, he mentioned that some MLAs are displaying over enthusiasm.