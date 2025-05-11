Creative Strokes – A One-Week (01 May to 07 May 2025) Art Workshop at Sphoorthy Engineering College

Hyderabad: Sphoorthy Engineering College, through its SheInspires initiative, successfully conducted a one-week workshop titled “Creative Strokes”, exclusively designed for the female fraternity of the institution. The workshop aimed to nurture creativity, promote self-expression, and encourage entrepreneurial skills among women through artistic exploration.

Held over five days, the workshop featured hands-on training in a variety of art forms including fabric painting, tie & dye, clay jewellery making, canvas painting, and traditional Pichwai art. Participants used Fevicryl-brand painting materials such as acrylics, pastels, metallic paints, 3D liners, and moulding clay, adding professional finesse to their creations.

The sessions were led by Ms. Chinni Leela Sravanthi, an accomplished trainer, whose engaging instruction and artistic expertise added immense value to the experience.

Secretary Shri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Principal Dr. Giridhar Akkula appreciated Women’s Chapter Mentor Dr. Gayathri and her team for conceptualizing and executing this creative initiative. They emphasized the importance of such platforms in fostering holistic development and empowering students beyond the classroom.















