Customs wing role is crucial in country’s economic development: Governor 

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that the department of customs was playing a crucial role in the country's economic development. She stated that the customs department had offered exemplary services during the Covid-19 lockdown crisis and continues to play an important role in ensuring an effective supply chain system.

The Governor, as the chief guest, was addressing the International Customs Day-2021 celebrations, organised by the Hyderabad Customs Commissionerate, here.

"The hassle-free facilitation of export of the HydroxyChloroquine (HCQ) drugs and other essential medicines to more than 150 countries during the peak of the pandemic was a great achievement by the Customs wing," she said.

Referring to the Covid-19 vaccine supply, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan particularly appreciated the role of customs wing in ensuring the vaccine transportation across the country and its export to other countries.

"You all deserve extra praise for your preparedness to detect the future threat of spurious vaccines soon to emerge in the coming days. This will effectively prevent the threat of spurious vaccines in the future," she added

Addressed in International Customs Day celebrations in Hyderabad. Lauded the efforts of Customs officers in guarding Our Economy & Frontiers with their alertness 24/7 during Covid pandemic. Handled lakhs of stranded citizens with Covid risks with commitment of duty & conviction pic.twitter.com/bNjo4Gm6eT — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) January 27, 2021

Commending their services to help the country get vaccinated and prevent the spurious vaccines, the Governor said that she had cancelled her prior engagements in Chennai to be with you all to appreciate your services as the frontline warriors.

"I always give top priority to honour the Covid-19 warriors, to be there and to be with them and here I am with you all to honour you as you were all in the forefront," she added.

Referring to their expertise in detecting and preventing the gold smuggling, the Governor said you are getting even smarter and changing your strategies like a virus that undergoes mutations and comes up with new strains, to outshine the smugglers who are adopting weird methods to smuggle gold.

"The smugglers are weirdly concealing the gold in their body parts, and you are getting innovative to call their bluff," she said in a lighter vein sending the participants into peals of laughter.

The Governor said that earlier there used to be a great fascination for foreign goods, which was making the duty of the customs difficult. But with the promotion of Vocal for Local concept and Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision by our Prime Minister, there is a marked liking for our Made in India goods.

"Customs wing is having a very crucial role in realizing the self-reliant India goal as envisioned by our Hon'ble Prime Minister shri Narendra Modi through his Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision," Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan added.

The Governor stated that the International Customs Day-2021 theme "Customs bolstering recovery, renewal, and resilience for a sustainable supply chain" is aptly reflecting the pivotal role of the customs in post-Covid economic revival.

"As part of the celebrations, the Governor presented the awards and special appreciation certifications to the winners and lauded their services.

Governor's husband and renowned Nephrologist Dr. P. Soundararajan, Chief Commissioner Indirect Taxes and Customs Mallika Arya, Principal Commissioner JS Chandrashekar, Principal Chief Commissioner (IT) JB Mohapatra, Principal Commissioner (GST) D. Purushottam, and other senior IRS officers were present.