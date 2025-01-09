Live
- Supreme Court Grants Relief to Mohan Babu in Journalist Attack Case
- Women, children development to top agenda at Udaipur meet from Jan 10
- Antony asks Cong leaders to concentrate on Kerala local body polls, not on next CM
- Sreeleela Sparks Dating Rumors After Spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai
- Revalli mandal Government is working hard for farmers' welfare: Bhatti
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 9, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards Now
- Researchers decode average life expectancy after dementia diagnosis
- Demat accounts in India hit record 185 million in 2024
- South United Football Club to host first-ever inter-city tournament to elevate grassroots football
- Cold wave: Schools in Bihar's Araria closed for classes up to 8 till January 12
Just In
Cyber Awareness Day observed
An awareness programme was conducted at the Government Medical College here on the oc-casion of Cyber Awareness Day on Wednesday.
Nagar Kurnool: An awareness programme was conducted at the Government Medical College here on the oc-casion of Cyber Awareness Day on Wednesday. Under the theme “Digital Arrest,” Cyber Crime DSP Giri Kumar Kalkota enlightened medical college students about cyber security.
Approximately 150 MBBS students attended the event, where Giri Kumar emphasised the growing significance of cyber-crimes and the importance of adhering to digital security measures. He provided insights on protecting personal information, avoiding phishing scams, and maintaining good cyber hygiene. He clarified that “digital arrests” are a scam used by cyber criminals and urged students to remain cautious and confront such threats confidently.
DSP B Srinivas explained the importance of immediately calling 1930 or filing a complaint at the nearest police station in case of a cyber-attack or online scam. He highlighted that prevent-ing cyber-crimes requires the involvement of everyone, and immediate action can help reduce such offenses.
The Principal of the Medical College expressed gratitude to the authorities for successfully or-ganising the event and advised students to practice safe online habits. The session concluded with an interactive segment where students asked questions related to online privacy, cyber laws, and digital security practices. CI Kanakayya and other medical college faculty members also participated in the programme.