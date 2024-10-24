Deadlock between paper mill, lorry operators continues

Kagaznagar: The dispute between the Lorry Owners Welfare Association and the Sirpur Paper Mill management officials in Kagaznagar is worsening day by day. On Wednesday, several lorries were stopped near the Wanjiri Check Post, leading to an argument between the Sirpur Paper mill management officials and the Lorry Association president, Venna Kishore Babu.

The argument escalated, creating a tense atmosphere, prompting the police to intervene. During the confrontation, the oresident of the Lorry Association protested by lying under a vehicle, demanding that the mill management accept their fair demands.