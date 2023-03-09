Delhi Liquor Scam: ED accepts Kavitha's request, asks her to attend on March 11

The Delhi Liquor Scam case is creating tremors across the country. It is known that ED has given notice to MLC Kavitha to attend the inquiry today. Responding to the notices, Kavitha has written a letter to the ED saying that she will attend the inquiry on 11th of this month.



In the letter, he requested that he could not attend the hearing today due to dharna near Jantar Mantar, prior appointments and different activities. However, ED responded to Kavitha's request.



Responding to Kavita's letter on Thursday, ED accepted to Kavitha's request. The ED said that she should attend the inquiry on the 11th (Saturday). With this, the suspense over the ED investigation seems to have ended and Kavitha's dharna will continue tomorrow at Jantar Mantar in the background of permission given by ED.



MLC Kavitha who is in Delhi likely to speak at a press meet on Thursday at 1 pm. The meeting will be held at BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy's residence.

