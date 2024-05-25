Demonetisation, GST, Covid lockdown derailed economy: Bhatti

Hyderabad: The INDIA bloc, if elected to power, will give priority for all-round development of the nation with stable economic policies, said Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

Bhatti addressed a media conference in Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency on Friday and later spoke at several meetings. He campaigned for the third consecutive day in Faridkot Parliamentary constituency by camping there. He has been coordinating with party leaders for organising meetings and interacting with local voters to understand the prevailing situation.

The deputy CM said that several private investments went away from the country due to the partisan attitude and harassment meted out to the investors in the 10-year Modi govt’s rule. Due to demonetisation, GST burden, sudden imposition of COVID lockdown, encouraging few industrialists with policies only to favour them and other blunders of Modi govt, nation’s economic development was derailed, he said.

Bhatti said that the INDI Alliance government would restore the confidence of industrialists and investors and it would gain the trust of all with statute-based administration. Flaying the BJP leaders for trying to scare investors that stock markets would collapse and economy would face hurdles if INDI Alliance came to power, Bhatti said that in reality people were eager for change of govt and keen to protect the Constitution and democracy.

“The nation is tired of BJP’s hate-filled politics. Voters are now thinking about their own problems of price rise, unemployment and seeking solution to improve their lives,” he added. It is clear that youth are voting for jobs, farmers for MSP and loan waiver, women for economic empowerment, and workers for wage security, Bhatti pointed out. He criticised PM Modi for his speeches aimed at inciting hatred among people and creating enmity between States.