DEO Reviews Government Schools with District-Level Monitoring Teams

Nagar kurnool: In accordance with the orders of the State Education Department, District Education Officer Ramesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with district-level school monitoring teams at the Government High School, Nagar Kurnool.

During the meeting, the DEO reviewed the observations made by nine monitoring teams that inspected various government schools across the district over the past month. Detailed discussions were held on the quality of education in schools, maintenance of records and registers, conduct of Class 10 classes, guidelines for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLS) examinations for Class 3, and the extent to which students have achieved learning outcomes.

Addressing the gathering, DEO Ramesh Kumar instructed the monitoring teams to thoroughly examine the stock registers during school visits, assess the condition of infrastructure facilities, and evaluate students’ learning levels in every classroom. He also emphasized the importance of verifying how effectively teachers are utilizing workbooks and other teaching-learning materials.

The meeting was attended by District Academic Monitoring Officer Kiran Kumar, Headmasters Venkaiah, Narahari, Baliswar, and Nagaraju, along with members of all district-level inspection and monitoring teams.