"Development Possible Only with BJP": MP DK Aruna's Strong Pitch in Mahbubnagar

Gawal: Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna made intriguing remarks during her recent tour, emphasizing that real development is possible only if the BJP is in power. She undertook a whirlwind visit across Mahbubnagar, participating in multiple development programs and party activities.

Foundation Stone Laid for Development Projects

During her visit to Atmakur Mandal, she laid the foundation stones for several CC road projects in Balakishtapur, Gopanpeta, and Dharmapur. She also hoisted the BJP flag in these areas, symbolizing the party’s growing presence.

MP Funds for Local Development

MP DK Aruna inaugurated several development works funded through MP grants:

₹5 lakh CC road construction in Tippadampally

₹7 lakh community hall construction in Balakishtapur

Party flag hoisting in Gopanpeta

₹50 lakh CC road construction in Dharmapur, alongside MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy

"India Must Be No.1 by 2047" – DK Aruna

Addressing the public, DK Aruna highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India the world's leading nation by the time the country completes 100 years of independence in 2047. She urged everyone to support BJP for the nation’s progress.

"Only BJP Can Ensure Development"

Aruna asserted that only a "double-engine government" – BJP ruling at both the state and central levels – can bring true progress to Telangana. She criticized the Congress government in the state, accusing it of deceiving the people with false promises.

"Congress Misled the People"

Congress came to power by making false promises to the people of Telangana.

KCR-led BRS government left the state in heavy debt over the past ten years.

The Congress government has failed to fulfill its promises, including loan waivers, Rythu Bandhu, and the promised ₹2,500 unemployment allowance.

"State Cannot Function Without BJP's Funds"

Aruna stressed that Telangana is surviving only because of central government funds. She pointed out that the BJP-led central government is providing funds for Anganwadi meals, roads, Panchayat development, and welfare schemes.

"Palamuru’s Development Is My Goal"

Aruna reaffirmed her commitment to Mahbubnagar’s development, visiting every village to ensure proper utilization of central funds.

She assured people that projects like community halls, high-mast lights, and road infrastructure will be taken up.

With an annual MP fund of ₹5 crore, she pledged to continue working for the region’s progress.

Aruna’s strong statements and her focus on development projects indicate the BJP's strategy to strengthen its presence in Telangana ahead of upcoming elections.