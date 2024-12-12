Development works in Warangal to take off on war-footing: Ponguleti

Warangal: The development works in Warangal city should be taken up on a war-footing, directed district in-charge Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The Minister held a review meeting with officials at Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Warangal district ministers Konda Surekha and the CM’s Principal Advisor Vem Narender Reddy. The key topics discussed included development of Warangal, Inner Ring Road (IRR), Outer Ring Road (ORR), Bhadrakali Lake and the airport project.

The minister emphasised that the government has given special attention to development of Warangal city. He urged officials to prioritise development works and complete them within the stipulated timeframe. Ponguleti highlighted that during his recent visit to Warangal district, the CM had given several assurances aligned with the aspirations of the locals. Against this backdrop, he asked officials to expedite the city’s development works, keeping government priorities in mind.

The minister instructed officials to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for all proposed projects immediately. He emphasised that the ring road being constructed in Warangal should be connected to the national highways and directed that land acquisition for the project be undertaken on a war-footing. He ordered completion of land acquisition required for the airport and the expeditious implementation of Bhadrakali Lake purification work.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Administration secretary Dana Kishore, special principal secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Municipal Administration director Sridevi, Mining secretary Surendra Mohan, and Collectors of Warangal and Hanamkonda Dr Satya Sharada and P Praveenya, along with officials from various departments.