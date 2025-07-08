Devgan meets CM, proposes setting up film studio in TG

Hyderabad: Noted Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has come forward to establish a film studio with international standards in Telangana.

The actor also expressed his willingness to be a campaigner of the media and film sectors under ‘TelanganaRising’.

During his meeting with the Chief Minister at the latter’s official residence in Delhi on Monday, Devgn briefed the CM about his vision to develop the film studio with state-of-the-art facilities and appealed to the Chief Minister to provide required facilities to set up the studio which will be equipped with animation, VFX studio, AI and other facilities for film production.

Along with the film studio, the actor also expressed his readiness to set up a skill training centre to create experts in various wings of film production.

On this occasion, Revanth Reddy explained to Devgn the steps taken by the state government for the development of the state in various sectors, including the film industry.

Impressed by the CM’s vision for the state development, Devgn informed the Chief Minister that he is ready to be a brand ambassador of the media and film sectors under ‘TelanganaRising’ vision.

Chief Minister's Special Secretary Ajit Reddy and Central Schemes Coordination Secretary Dr Gaurav Uppal are also present at the meeting.