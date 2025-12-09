  1. Home
News

DHO conducts inspection of PHC, sub-centres

  • Created On:  9 Dec 2025 11:27 AM IST
Gudur(Mahabubabad): District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr B. Ravi Rathod conducted a surprise inspection of the Bollapalli and Thigalaveni sub-centres under the Thigalaveni Primary Health Centre on Monday.

Dr Rathod instructed staff to ensure that all pregnant women are registered within 12 weeks, with the first two check-ups conducted at the PHC and the next check-ups at the Government General Hospital. He advised promoting normal deliveries and reducing unnecessary C-sections.

He also directed staff to screen all individuals above 30 years for BP, diabetes and cancer and provide necessary medicines.

The DMHO reviewed sub-centre records, verified the implementation of national health programmes and instructed timely updating of data on online portals.

Mahabubabad Health InspectionDMHO Dr B Ravi RathodSub-centre MonitoringMaternal HealthNormal Delivery PromotionNCD Screening
