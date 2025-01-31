DIET Neredmet in last gasp, teaching staff put in a pickle

Hyderabad : The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Neredmet, has failed to secure affiliation for the academic year 2024-25. Additionally, the slow-paced efforts by the School Education Department have raised concerns about the potential closure of the institute in the upcoming academic year, leaving the future of the teaching staff uncertain.

In a recent order, the department renewed affiliations for nine government DIETs across the State for the next four years (2024-28), including those in Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda. However, DIET Neredmet was excluded from the list, raising concerns among the staff about their future and the institute’s prospects.

According to sources, the School Education Department failed to secure affiliation for DIET Neredmet despite the institution having adequate infrastructure. As a result, the 60-year-old institute could not renew its affiliation and has since taken on a deserted appearance. Previously, DIET Neredmet was excluded from the web counseling options for DEECET-2024, which affected admissions for D.El.Ed and DPSE courses for the 2024-25 academic session. Consequently, no first-year admissions were made, and the existing second-year students completed their courses in August 2024.

Unlike many private DIET institutions that offer training courses in only English, Telugu, or Urdu, often with high fees, DIET Neredmet was known for providing courses in all three languages at more affordable costs, making its potential closure even more concerning.

Kasturi Ravinder, General Secretary of State Guest Lecturers Association, said, “The lack of government support, coupled with a recent decision to allocate five acres of DIET Neredmet’s land for non-academic purposes, has further jeopardised the institute’s future. This situation has left the teaching staff and trainees uncertain about their fate. Additionally, many prospective trainees have not yet enrolled in colleges, as the alternatives are located far from the city, creating accessibility challenges for students who relied on DIET Neredmet’s convenient location and affordable education.”

Meanwhile, when contacted, officials from the School Education Department, Telangana, stated that they have approached the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) once again with all the required documents and are currently awaiting their response.