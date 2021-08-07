Disappointed over not getting seat, student turns farm labourer

Bhadrachalam: Disappointed on not being able to make it to the Gurukulam college under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), a tribal student named Sireesha has decided to quit studies.

Murram Sireesha living in Laxmipuram village under the Dummagudem mandal in Bhadrachalam has qualified her SSC and secured 9.0 grades from Gurukulam School in Manuguru. To pursue her dreams, she had applied for a seat in Intermediate at the Gurukulam Junior college at Bhadrachalam but was denied admission on merit basis.

Speaking to Hans India, Sireesha said she was very good at studies as well as sports. She has represented and won many prizes at the zonal level games, looking at which the teachers and the staff of the school got her enrolled in the Rock-climbing school in Yadadri.

Sireesha says she was the only student to get selected from the area and did not let her teachers down by winning even there.

Being bright in studies as well as in games, Sireesha wanted to continue her education for which she participated in the intermediate counseling at Gurukulam held on July 28th, where she was denied admission.

Post rejection, Sireesha now helps her parents in the farm and has decided to quite her studies. She even now wants the college management to consider the application based on the all round performance and grant her a seat in the college.