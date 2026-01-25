Distribution of licenses to trained surveyors today

He revealed that while licenses have already been issued to 4000 trained surveyors in the first phase, licenses will be issued to another two thousand people at the Khammam district Collectorate on Sunday.

He stated that a resurvey will be conducted in 373 villages in the state that do not have proper land records, using these licensed surveyors. Revenue Secretary Lokesh Kumar, Stamps & Registration IG Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Intelligence Additional DG Vijay Kumar, high-level committee members DIG M. Subhashini, CMRO Makarand, ACB SP Sindhu Sharma, Cyber Crime DSP A. Sampath, NIC representative Srinivas, Home Department advisor P. Sharath Kumar and others participated in this meeting.