DMHO Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi conducted patient check-ups in the doctor’s absence during an inspection
Nagarkurnool: On Saturday, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi conducted a surprise inspection of the Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in Peddur and Boppalli under Telkapally Mandal. During the inspection, she reviewed vaccination records and health service logs.
Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi emphasized the importance of increasing normal deliveries at Peddur and Boppalli PHCs. She instructed the health staff to prepare delivery plans for every pregnant woman. ASHA workers were directed to bring all children listed in the vaccination due list to the vaccine center and ensure they receive the necessary vaccines. She also stressed that details of vaccinated children should be updated promptly on the UVIN online portal.
The medical staff were advised to maintain punctuality, and any negligence in providing medical services would result in departmental action. Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi warned staff members at Peddur and Boppalli PHCs who arrived late for duty and announced disciplinary action against them.
At Boppalli PHC, the medical officer was absent. In his absence, Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi personally attended to patients and conducted medical examinations.
The inspection was attended by District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik, DPO Renayya, medical officers from Ambatipally and Lingala, D.V.L.M. Kumar, pharmacist Srinivasulu, A.P.O. Rajesh, supervisory officials, and other medical staff.