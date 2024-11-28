Don’t upload pix online, girls told

Nagarkurnool: IN today's modern society, online frauds through mobile phones are becoming increasingly common, and it is essential for individuals to protect themselves from falling prey to such scams, emphasised She Team In-charge Vijayalakshmi during an awareness session held at Mahatma Jyothi Bapu Phule Junior College, Telkapalli Mandal.

During the session, Vijayalakshmi advised the students not to engage with messages or calls from unknown numbers and to avoid using photos as profile pictures on social media, especially for girls. She pointed out the rising incidents of photo morphing and sexual harassment targeting girls, stressing that most problems arise from people they know.

She also encouraged girls to download and use the “TSAFE” app on their phones, especially while traveling, to ensure their safety. In case of any issues, girls should feel confident to approach the She Team for support. Vijayalakshmi assured that the team would resolve the issue discreetly and without others knowing. She said for assistance, the She Team can be contacted at 8712657676 or 100.

The event also saw participation from SI Naresh, Bharosa Coordinator Srilatha, College Principal Rashmi, She Team members Venkatesh and Jyothi, along with college staff and students.