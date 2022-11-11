Dubbaka BJP mandal prez joins TRS

Siddipet: In a set back to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Dubbaka Constituency, the party's Mandal president Arige Krishna on Friday joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Krishna, who was a close associate of Dubbak MLA M Raghunandan Rao, joined the TRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy in Hyderabad.



Krishna, a resident of Boppapur village from where Raghunandan Rao hails, said the BJP MLA had done nothing for loyal party workers though they had worked so hard for his victory and said the party cadre were vexed with the behaviour of Raghunandan Rao.