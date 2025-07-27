Edn key to eradicating poverty: Collector

Rajanna Sircilla: District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha has asserted that education is the most powerful tool to eliminate poverty. He inaugurated online classes supported by Unacademy at the Telangana Model School in Rahimkhanpet village of Illanthakunta mandal, in the presence of Manakondur MLA K Satyanarayana.

On this occasion, both the Collector and the MLA taught students subjects such as Mathematics, Telugu, Accounting, and English. They engaged with students by asking questions and encouraging interactive learning.

The Collector also inspected the kitchen shed at the school and directed the staff to prepare and serve quality, tasty meals to the students.

Rajanna Sircilla district is the first in the undivided Karimnagar region to introduce Unacademy-powered online coaching classes with the special initiative of the District Collector. Impressed by the efforts, BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar congratulated the Collector over the phone.