Election Commission axe falls on TSTDC MD Manohar

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended and ordered departmental proceedings against the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) MD B Manohar and has also terminated his OSD Y Satyanarayana for violating the Model Code Of Conduct (MCC). The Commission received a complaint that Manohar and Satyanarayana stating that they went to Tirumala on October 15 and 16 and were seen accompanying Tourism Minister V Srinivas Gaud.

The EC went through the report carefully which was sent to the Commission by the CEO, who found out that they went to Tirumala and were seen accompanying Srinivas Goud, who is also a party contesting candidate from Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency and thereby violating the instructions issued by the Commission.

As per the rule, the officers of the State government and district administration should not receive, off or call upon, by way of protocol, on the ministers at the Centre or of the States when they wait for any State or district on an election tour. They are not expected to take part in any election campaign or canvassing and should take scrupulous care not to lend their names.

The Commission directed immediate suspension and ordered departmental proceedings against Manohar on violation of MCC under relevant service rules shall be initiated. Similarly, the OSD to MD was also removed. The Tourism Principal Secretary has been asked to send an action report and send it to the Commission by 3 pm on November 19.