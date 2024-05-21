Election Officer, Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected the by-election distribution center for the Legislative Council Graduates

Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Legislature Council by-election polling for the distribution of election materials to the staff for the distribution center set up at Sri Ramachandra Science and Arts College by the District Election Officer, CollectorDr. Priyanka Ala visited on Tuesday. On this occasion, the Collector said that a total of 312 election personnel have been assigned to 55 polling stations, including 76 POs, 76 APOs and 160 OPOs. She said that the distribution center will be here on 26th of this month and the reception center will be here on 27th.did The Collector has instructed the officials to arrange drinking water accommodation, medical camp, breakfast, dining accommodation, shamianas and other things, to provide polling materials to the staff without any shortages or confusion, and to check whether the necessary materials for conducting the election have been received based on the check list.

Police personnel manning the polling stations The officials were directed to prepare the vehicles for transportation and to monitor the personnel to reach the designated polling centers on time. He directed the officials to bring any problems to their attention.

Election Superintendent Dhara Prasad, Tahsildar Pullaiah, Election Deputy Tahsildar Rangaprasad and other election staff participated in the programme.