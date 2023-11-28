Enthusiastic crowd turn PM’s roadshow into rally

Hyderabad: The people on both sides enroute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow showered petals welcoming him with “Bharat Mataki Jai”, “ Jai Sri Ram” and ‘Modi, Modi” slogans. Their enthusiasm turned the roadshow from RTC X Roads to Kacheguda into a rally.

Residents and shopkeepers on both sides in Chikkadpally, Narayanguda were seen waving to greet and catch Modi’s attention. The PM obliged responding to people all along. However, people, who gathered at RTC X Road in big numbers, started walking all along the show, within barricades on both sides and turned the show into a rally. The police had a tough time, as people started walking as the PM’s entourage moved along the designated route.

People from lanes and by-lanes of adjacent areas, Chikkadpally, Bhaglingampally, Barkatpura and YMCA, thronged the main route of the show to have a glimpse of Modi. After about three hours, internal roads were flooded with diverted traffic via RTC Kalyana Mandapam towards SundaraiahVigyanaKendram, Ambedkar College and adjacent areas, giving people a tough time even walking the streets.