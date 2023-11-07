Exercise your right to vote Freely and Fairly. DC urges the district people

As a part of the SWEEP programme on Tuesday, the District Collector Valluri Kranti has urged the people of the district to exercise their right to vote freely and fairly. She flagged off a Voter registration and awareness vehicle at Gadwal IDOC premises,

to achieve hundred percent voting she said that the Campaign will cover the both Alampur and Gadwal Constituencies. The slogan is called "Vote for Sure"(I will vote for sure). She added that the Right to Vote is a great opportunity to elect righteous person for the welfare of the citizens, given by the Constitution of India. So every citizen must utilise it in a right way.

The district Collector Valluri Kranti has explained about the value of a vote in democracy.

She urged the district people not to exchange their vote for liquor, money, and other temptations. She urged them to Vote for Sure. She directed the youth to participate in the campaign actively to prevent the free bees like liquor, money, and any other unlawful gifts. If anybody finds the above said things happening can report through C vigil app or phone to the nodal officers.

The district additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, Ramesh Babu Sweep program officer, and other officials were participated.







