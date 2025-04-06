Expedite Venkateswara temple works in Karimangar, urges Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam Board (TTD) to take steps for the early completion of Lord Venkateswara Temple in Karimanagar. In a letter to TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Saturday, he praised the TTD for making commendable efforts for promoting Dharma across the country and developing Hindu temples worthy of recognition.

“It is a great initiative to support many temples that struggle to afford essential offerings such as Dhupa, Deepa, and Naivedyam. We kindly request further support for the TTD temple construction project in Karimnagar.”

He noted that permission for the construction was granted in 2023, and on May 31 of that year, the ground-breaking ceremony (Bhoomi Puja) took place on a 10-acre site in Karimnagar. However, no progress has been made since then. The people of Karimnagar and the surrounding districts have been eagerly awaiting the construction of the TTD temple. “We urge you to take appropriate action to ensure that the TTD construction works proceed at an expedited pace,” he added.