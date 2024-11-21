Fake ginger-garlic paste on sale sparks concerns among citizens

Hyderabad: Following the seizure of more than 3,800 kilograms of adulterated ginger & garlic paste by the food safety wing of GHMC and the police, citizens are expressing serious concerns about this tainted ginger & garlic paste available in local stores. The issue has sparked widespread alarm and citizens’ urgent calls for action regarding the sale of these pastes. It also raises critical questions about the safety of the products being supplied by these manufacturers in the market.

Food is essential for a healthy life. However, the adulteration of food items places the lives of people in danger. The reporting of adulterated food items in Hyderabad, especially ginger & garlic paste has been increasing to a greater level which is distressing the consumers. During this extensive operation, more than 3,800 kilograms of tainted ginger and garlic paste were seized, and police also arrested nine persons and booked cases against them.

According to the consumers, the scale of this seizure highlights the severity of the problem and underscores the potential dangers posed by the contaminated paste, which is essential in preparing dishes.

Also, the food safety officers discovered that the paste contained harmful substances that pose serious health risks to consumers, including foodborne illnesses and other adverse health effects.

“This alarming situation has raised critical questions about the safety of the products being distributed in the market by these manufacturers. When hundreds and thousands of kilograms of paste was seized in the last couple of days, it is evident that the manufactured paste has reached the market and the local stores are selling it to the consumers,” said L Venkatesh, a resident of Lal Darwaza.

Mohammed Ahmed, an activist emphasised, “It is essential for food safety officials to conduct inspections in the market and local stores to effectively curb the sale of contaminated ginger and garlic paste produced by these manufacturers.” After the interrogation of the accused persons, the police and safety officer must conduct inspections in kirana stores, general stores, restaurants and hotels to contain the sale of contaminated paste, said Ahmed.

The food safety wing of GHMC on Wednesday conducted a raid in manufacturing units and seized 400 kg of tainted GG paste from Umani Foods International in Katedan, 1,000 kg of paste at SKR Food Predicts Katedan and inspected and lifted samples at Jhansi Industries at Tarnaka. Last week, Task Force Police seized 835 kg from Heena Ginger Garlic Paste and 1,500 kg from Sony gold ginger and garlic paste and apprehended nine persons and booked relevant cases against them.

As per the police and food safety officials, it has been observed that the ginger & garlic paste was prepared by mixing citric acid with low-quality ginger and garlic to enhance the aroma. A synthetic food colour (Tatrazine) was used in paste and in some cases the paste was prepared by mixing Titanium Dioxide and Xanthan Gum.

Food safety officer said that the Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) is used for brightness to the paste, which is generally used for paints, coatings, adhesive, paper, plastics cosmetics, soaps, etc. and Xanthan Gum is used for stiffness to the GG paste which is harmful for the human body.