Family Get-Together at Sphoorthy Engineering College

Hyderabad: The management of Sphoorthy Engineering College hosted a heartwarming Family Get-Together for all staff members, celebrating the spirit of togetherness and appreciation. Faculty members attended the event along with their spouses and children, making it a memorable occasion filled with joy and bonding.

As part of the celebration, the Valedictory Ceremony of the Summer Camp held from 30 April to 07 May for Kids was held. Learnings of summer camp were projected by the young minds. The young participants were honored with certificates and tokens of appreciation for their enthusiastic involvement.

To mark the occasion, every family was presented with a special memento as a token of gratitude and recognition from the management. The day featured a variety of fun-filled activities and cultural performances, engaging both children and adults alike and fostering a strong sense of community and camaraderie.

We were honored by the gracious presence of our Chairman, Sri S. Chalma Reddy and Secretary shri S Jagan Mohan Reddy extended their heartfelt thanks to the Sphoorthy staff and their families for accepting the invitation and participating in the celebration with great enthusiasm.

The entire event was a delightful blend of entertainment, joy, and connection, further strengthening the bond between the institution and its extended family.















