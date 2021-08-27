  • Menu
Farmer extolls virtues of 'Sri' vari cultivation

Collector Narayana Reddy inspecting a paddy field raised with 'Sri' rice.
Collector Narayana Reddy inspecting a paddy field raised with ‘Sri’ rice.

District Collector Narayana Reddy has said that with the cultivation of ‘Sri’ paddy, water consumption will be reduced and a higher amount of quality grain will be yielded.

Nizamabad (Jakranpalli): District Collector Narayana Reddy has said that with the cultivation of 'Sri' paddy, water consumption will be reduced and a higher amount of quality grain will be yielded.

He inspected the cultivation of "Sri" paddy by farmer Prabhakar under the guidance of Deshpande Foundation in Puppalapally village in Jakranpalli mandal. The Collector said that 'Sri' cultivation would reduce production costs and it would be beneficial for farmers to adopt this policy.

During his interaction with the farmer, he enquired about the type and use of fertilisers and other inputs for the cultivation. Prabhakar said organic fertiliser was being used for the traditional paddy cultivation. He said the quantity of fertilisers and pesticides had also come down.

Later, the Collector visited Rukmini Chambers in Vinayak Nagar, Nizamabad, and attended a training programme held by Deshpande Foundation for students.

The Agastya International Foundation, an NGO working under the auspices of the Kakatiya Sign Board, was helping in the training imparted to the students of classes 6 to 10. The Collector also enquired with the students how they were finding the training.

Deshpande Foundation Pounder Rajireddy Sama Phanindra, CEO Vivek, TIE Secretary Ravish, Agastya Foundation Nizamabad area in-charge Sridevi, manager Veeresh Pani, MDO Laxman and others accompanied the Collector.

