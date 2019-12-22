'Fatafat Naukari' vocational courses to be rolled out soon

Hyderabad: The State Institute of Vocational Education (SIVE), functioning under the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), is to roll out 'Fatafat Naukari' courses across the State to impart training in 42 skill sets.

Syed Omer Jaleel, Commissioner of the TSBIE, said that the courses are designed under the Skill Development Initiative Scheme (SDIS).

The range of skill sets covers engineering, information technology, commerce and retail, home science, animal husbandry and paramedical streams.

Duration of each course offered varies from 3 to 9 months depending on the course and the minimum eligibility criteria for admission also varies from fifth standard to Intermediate.

A nominal registration fee of Rs 200 and a course fee of Rs 600 is charged from the students.

The main objective of the 'Fatafat Naukari' courses is to train the youth in the employable age groups with educational qualifications from fifth standard to Intermediate.

In turn, the newly acquired skills which are in much demand in the market are expected to fetch them immediate employment opportunities and improve their living standards.

In a bid to offer these vocational courses, the TSBIE invited managements of Intermediate, degree and polytechnic colleges, NGOs and other institutions to apply for affiliation or for the extension of provisional affiliation, including for the sanction of additional courses.

The Commissioner said in a TSBIE notification that each institution may be sanctioned a maximum of nine courses. This is in addition to the courses for which the institution has already got provisional affiliation.

The move is to provide as many courses as possible across the State for the prospective students to choose their career path in the skills of their interest.